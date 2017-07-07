Neon Museum to offer outdoor hot yoga sessions

Visitors of the Neon Museum will soon have the option to perfect their downward dog while taking in the sights of Las Vegas’ history.

The former lobby of the La Concha Motel, now the entrance to the Neon Museum, glows green on St. Patrick's Day in Las Vegas Friday, March 17, 2017. Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau

The museum will be offering pop-up hot yoga sessions in the Neon Boneyard on July 19, August 2, August 16 and August 30 at 5:30 p.m.

The hour-long vinyasa classes are taught by certified instructor Eileen Lorraine, and are open to those at all skill levels. Classes take place in the shade, but temperatures are still expected to reach 100 degrees or higher.

Participants are asked to bring their own water, towels and yoga mats, as the museum does not have equipment to lend.

Sessions are $18 for the general public and $13 for members of the Neon Museum. The session is restricted to adults at least 18 years old; 16- and 17-year-olds may attend if accompanied by an adult.

