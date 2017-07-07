ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Business

Neon Museum to offer outdoor hot yoga sessions

By Bailey Schulz Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 7, 2017 - 10:00 am
 

Visitors of the Neon Museum will soon have the option to perfect their downward dog while taking in the sights of Las Vegas’ history.

The museum will be offering pop-up hot yoga sessions in the Neon Boneyard on July 19, August 2, August 16 and August 30 at 5:30 p.m.

The hour-long vinyasa classes are taught by certified instructor Eileen Lorraine, and are open to those at all skill levels. Classes take place in the shade, but temperatures are still expected to reach 100 degrees or higher.

Participants are asked to bring their own water, towels and yoga mats, as the museum does not have equipment to lend.

Sessions are $18 for the general public and $13 for members of the Neon Museum. The session is restricted to adults at least 18 years old; 16- and 17-year-olds may attend if accompanied by an adult.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@review-journal.com or 702-383-0256. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.

 

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Business Video
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like