Nevada adds $20M to program to aid small businesses, nonprofits

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 21, 2020 - 1:49 pm
 
Updated October 21, 2020 - 1:56 pm

Nevada is doubling funds for a state grant program for small businesses and nonprofits after thousands applied on the first day.

Gov. Steve Sisolak said Wednesday that Nevada will add $20 million to the Pandemic Emergency Technical Support Grant. The state moved up its deadline to submit an application to 5 p.m. Thursday.

When the program went online at 8 a.m. Monday, the state received 1,500 applications within the first 15 minutes, according to the Governor’s Office of Economic Development. By 4 p.m. Monday, more than 5,800 applications had been started and 3,761 applications were submitted.

“I’m pleased to see so many small businesses throughout NV taking advantage of this new, streamlined program to get access to relief funding & help stimulate our economy during this crisis,” Sisolak said in a tweet Wednesday.

The program uses federal COVID-19 relief funding that will be administered through the Nevada Treasurer’s Office, the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and the Department of Business and Industry. Nonprofit organizations are also eligible to apply.

Because the payouts are grants, business owners do not need to repay the funds. Businesses can expect payment about two weeks after the application process ends.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jonathan Ng at jng@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ByJonathanNg on Twitter.

