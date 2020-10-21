Nevada adds $20M to program to aid small businesses, nonprofits

Nevada is doubling funds for a state grant program for small businesses and nonprofits after thousands applied on the first day.

Gov. Steve Sisolak, left, elbow bumps Hans Hippert, owner of Jojo's Jerky, after a press conference announcing a new grant program aimed at helping small businesses and nonprofits in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Gov. Steve Sisolak, right, speaks alongside Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine during a press conference announcing a new grant program aimed at helping small businesses and nonprofits in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Nevada is doubling funds for a state grant program for small businesses and nonprofits after thousands applied on the first day.

Gov. Steve Sisolak said Wednesday that Nevada will add $20 million to the Pandemic Emergency Technical Support Grant. The state moved up its deadline to submit an application to 5 p.m. Thursday.

When the program went online at 8 a.m. Monday, the state received 1,500 applications within the first 15 minutes, according to the Governor’s Office of Economic Development. By 4 p.m. Monday, more than 5,800 applications had been started and 3,761 applications were submitted.

“I’m pleased to see so many small businesses throughout NV taking advantage of this new, streamlined program to get access to relief funding & help stimulate our economy during this crisis,” Sisolak said in a tweet Wednesday.

Today, I'm excited to join @NVTreasurer & @DiversifyNevada in announcing an additional infusion of $20 million in to the Pandemic Emergency Technical Support (PETS) grant program! Since Monday, the program has seen a tremendous response from small

businesses & non-profits… — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) October 21, 2020

The program uses federal COVID-19 relief funding that will be administered through the Nevada Treasurer’s Office, the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and the Department of Business and Industry. Nonprofit organizations are also eligible to apply.

Because the payouts are grants, business owners do not need to repay the funds. Businesses can expect payment about two weeks after the application process ends.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jonathan Ng at jng@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ByJonathanNg on Twitter.