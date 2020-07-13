Nevada agency helps small-business owners during pandemic

The Nevada Small Business Development Center has released its quarterly economic impact numbers that show it counseled 1,635 small-business owners during the COVID-19 crisis.

The Nevada Small Business Development Center has released its quarterly economic impact numbers, which show it counseled 1,635 small-business owners during the COVID-19 health crisis.

Since late March 2020, the Nevada SBDC has worked to support small businesses that needed guidance in navigating the CARES Act disaster assistance funding, learning new skills related to disaster preparedness and resiliency, and pivoting existing business models.

Together, those businesses support 8,882 full- and part-time jobs within the state and received $14.8 million in disaster assistance funding through the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program, Economic Injury Disaster Loan and other aid programs.

The Nevada SBDC’s COVID-19 business crisis call center also assisted more than 1,200 small-business clients, since its establishment in late March.

The Nevada SBDC provides no-cost, confidential business advising via 14 locations throughout Nevada. This economic and community resource is funded by the U.S. Small Business Administration and leveraged with Nevada’s universities, colleges, and state and local partners.

Small-business owners in need of professional business counseling can sign-up for advice at nevadasbdc.org.

