Nevada, Alberta collaborating on drone technology

The Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development announced a collaboration on unmanned aerial vehicle technology with the government of Alberta, Canada.

Nevada has successfully partnered with organizations like NASA to develop unmanned air traffic control management structures to safely integrate manned and unmanned aviation operations.

Gov. Brian Sandoval and Alberta Premier Rachel Notley signed a memorandum of understanding on Saturday at the 2018 North American Governors and Premiers Summit in Scottsdale, Arizona. A Monday press release from GOED said Alberta companies have a “strong expertise” in unmanned systems development and recognized the province as home to one of Canada’s two unmanned aerial systems test ranges.

“We are excited to build and strengthen economic relations with Nevada, especially in the growing unmanned system sector,” Notley said in a press release.

The memo commits the two entities to an ongoing dialogue on UAV technology. Both regions agreed to facilitate trade and investment opportunities, share market intelligence, explore opportunities in joint research and more.

“I am confident that as this collaboration develops it will serve as a gateway to even stronger economic and cultural ties for the benefit of all Albertans and Nevadans,” Gov. Sandoval said in the press release.

