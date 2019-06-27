98°F
Business

Nevada continues to see strong job growth, adds 5,900 jobs in May

By Peter G. Johnson Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 27, 2019 - 2:58 pm
 

Nevada employers added 5,900 jobs in May, the third consecutive month of job growth in the Silver State.

The state has added 55,200 jobs since May 2018, for a growth rate of 4 percent — more than double the current U.S. growth rate of 1.6 percent, according to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.

The State has realized 101 consecutive months of year-over-year job gains.

Nevada’s unemployment rate in May held steady at 4 percent, slightly higher than the national rate of 3.6 percent.

“The positive numbers from May’s labor market report are encouraging,” Gov. Steve Sisolak said in a statement. “Nevada continues to see positive job growth while maintaining the lowest unemployment rate we’ve seen since April of 2006.”

Among the state’s largest cities, Las Vegas added 4,100 jobs in May and is up 27,700 jobs since May 2018.

The Reno metro area added 1,900 jobs in May while Carson City gained 200.

For the 12-month period beginning in May 2018, the manufacturing sector experienced the fastest growth rate of any industry, up 14.1 percent, after adding 7,100 jobs. The construction industry added 9,300 jobs for a 10.8 percent growth rate.

Las Vegas’ unemployment rate rose slightly to 4 percent, up from 3.8 percent in April but down from 4.6 percent a year ago. Henderson and North Las Vegas also saw slight increases from April. Henderson’s unemployment rate rose from 3.5 percent in April to 3.7 percent in May while the rate in North Las Vegas went from 4.2 percent to 4.3 percent.

Clark County’s unemployment rate rose to 4 percent, up from 3.8 percent in April.

“Unemployment rates across the state’s metro areas showed decreases compared to May 2018, with unemployment broadly down over the year in Nevada’s cities and counties,” said David Schmidt, chief economist for DETR. “May’s report also reflects the trends seen statewide — low unemployment and rising employment levels. Together, these indicators point to how tight the Nevada labor market remains and the opportunities this should present Nevada’s workers.”

Contact Peter Johnson at pjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0249. Follow @petergjohnson1 on Twitter.

