Nevada could be getting 1st Aldi

The German discount grocery chain has submitted plans for a store to a city in the valley.

In this Wednesday, May 31, 2017, photo, a customer approaches the entrance of an Aldi food market, in East Rutherford, N.J. The chain could soon be bringing its first store to Nevada. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Aldi opens its first Arizona-area store in Goodyear, Arizona, on Thursday, Nov 5, 2020, bringing shoppers premium food at great prices. The chain could soon be bringing its first store to Nevada. (Mark Peterman/AP Images for Aldi)

A rendering of the exterior of the proposed Aldi location in Henderson. (City of Henderson)

A new discount grocery chain could be coming to Nevada.

The state’s first Aldi store is being planned for Henderson, according to documents filed with the city.

In December, an analysis map was submitted to Henderson to bring an Aldi grocery store to a 30,000-square-foot space in a retail center at the northwest corner of Marks Street and West Sunset Road. The retail center is across the street from the Sunset Station hotel-casino. A design for the store has been submitted to the city for approval. Documents are under review.

A Henderson spokesperson said Aldi is proposing repurposing an existing building so the design changes sought won’t need approval from the planning commission or the city council.

The previous tenant of the space was Bed, Bath and Beyond which closed in 2023 as part of the company’s bankruptcy and shuttering of all physical stores.

It’s unclear how quickly Aldi could open a grocery store in Henderson. Aldi didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

A German-based grocery chain, Aldi is known for carrying mostly private-label brands and for keeping costs down by not bagging groceries and encouraging customers to return their grocery carts by requiring a 25 cent deposit to check one out. The chain has more than 2,000 locations in 36 states, according to Aldi’s website.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sean Hemmersmeier at shemmersmeier@reviewjournal.com. Follow @seanhemmers34 on X.