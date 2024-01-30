70°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Business

Nevada could be getting its 1st Aldi

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 30, 2024 - 11:51 am
 
In this Wednesday, May 31, 2017, photo, a customer approaches the entrance of an Aldi food mark ...
In this Wednesday, May 31, 2017, photo, a customer approaches the entrance of an Aldi food market, in East Rutherford, N.J. The chain could soon be bringing its first store to Nevada. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Aldi opens its first Arizona-area store in Goodyear, Arizona, on Thursday, Nov 5, 2020, bringin ...
Aldi opens its first Arizona-area store in Goodyear, Arizona, on Thursday, Nov 5, 2020, bringing shoppers premium food at great prices. The chain could soon be bringing its first store to Nevada. (Mark Peterman/AP Images for Aldi)

A new discount grocery chain could be coming to Nevada.

The state’s first Aldi store is being planned for Henderson, according to documents filed with the city.

In December, a analysis map was submitted to Henderson to bring an Aldi grocery store to a 30,000-square-foot space in a retail center at the northwest corner of Marks Street and West Sunset Road. The retail center is across the street from the Sunset Station hotel-casino. A design for the store has been submitted to the city for approval. Documents are under review. A Henderson spokesperson couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

It’s unclear how quickly Aldi could open a grocery store in Henderson. Aldi didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

A German-based grocery chain, Aldi is known for carrying mostly private-label brands and for keeping costs down by not bagging groceries and encouraging customers to return their grocery carts by requiring a 25 cent deposit to check one out. The chain has more than 2,000 locations in 36 states, according to Aldi’s website.

This story is developing. Check back later for updates.

Contact Sean Hemmersmeier at shemmersmeier@reviewjournal.com. Follow @seanhemmers34 on X.

MOST READ
1
Chiefs flag buried under Raiders stadium site in Las Vegas
Chiefs flag buried under Raiders stadium site in Las Vegas
2
Lombardo won’t send National Guard troops to southern border
Lombardo won’t send National Guard troops to southern border
3
Tropicana closure date set ahead of A’s ballpark construction
Tropicana closure date set ahead of A’s ballpark construction
4
CARTOONS: What Trump really thinks about Haley
CARTOONS: What Trump really thinks about Haley
5
Woman found shot to death in Las Vegas Strip hotel
Woman found shot to death in Las Vegas Strip hotel
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A United Parcel Service truck is parked on a street, in New York, Thursday, May 11, 2023. Shar ...
UPS announces it will cut 12K jobs
By Michelle Chapman AP Business Writer

UPS will cut 12,000 jobs and released a revenue outlook for this year that sent its shares down sharply.

Fontainebleau Las Vegas as seen on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vega ...
New Fontainebleau president to face gaming board
By / RJ

Maurice Wooden, a 36-year gaming and hospitality veteran, is best known for leading Wynn Las Vegas between 2013 and 2019. His time at Wynn ended during a tumultuous era for the company.

More stories
2 major retailers to open new west Las Vegas locations
2 major retailers to open new west Las Vegas locations
Massive manufacturing facility still on the way for Henderson
Massive manufacturing facility still on the way for Henderson
Plans for $290M North Las Vegas manufacturing facility abandoned
Plans for $290M North Las Vegas manufacturing facility abandoned
New Costco store coming to Las Vegas, records show
New Costco store coming to Las Vegas, records show
Skiers, snowboarders getting access to more of Lee Canyon this week
Skiers, snowboarders getting access to more of Lee Canyon this week
Las Vegas trucking center sells for $85M
Las Vegas trucking center sells for $85M