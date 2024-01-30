Nevada could be getting its 1st Aldi

The German discount grocery chain has submitted plans for a store to a city in the valley.

In this Wednesday, May 31, 2017, photo, a customer approaches the entrance of an Aldi food market, in East Rutherford, N.J. The chain could soon be bringing its first store to Nevada. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Aldi opens its first Arizona-area store in Goodyear, Arizona, on Thursday, Nov 5, 2020, bringing shoppers premium food at great prices. The chain could soon be bringing its first store to Nevada. (Mark Peterman/AP Images for Aldi)

A new discount grocery chain could be coming to Nevada.

The state’s first Aldi store is being planned for Henderson, according to documents filed with the city.

In December, a analysis map was submitted to Henderson to bring an Aldi grocery store to a 30,000-square-foot space in a retail center at the northwest corner of Marks Street and West Sunset Road. The retail center is across the street from the Sunset Station hotel-casino. A design for the store has been submitted to the city for approval. Documents are under review. A Henderson spokesperson couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

It’s unclear how quickly Aldi could open a grocery store in Henderson. Aldi didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

A German-based grocery chain, Aldi is known for carrying mostly private-label brands and for keeping costs down by not bagging groceries and encouraging customers to return their grocery carts by requiring a 25 cent deposit to check one out. The chain has more than 2,000 locations in 36 states, according to Aldi’s website.

This story is developing. Check back later for updates.

Contact Sean Hemmersmeier at shemmersmeier@reviewjournal.com. Follow @seanhemmers34 on X.