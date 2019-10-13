Nevada Donor Network taps Sonja Barlow for lead role

Nevada Donor Network has named Sonja Barlow director of donation services to oversee donation service operations and develop the company’s strategic plans as part of the corporate leadership team

Nevada Donor Network has named Sonja Barlow director of donation services to oversee donation service operations and develop the company’s strategic plans as part of the corporate leadership team. In her role, Barlow will provide oversight of all donor service operations in support of NDN’s mission to maximize the gift of life and health through organ, eye and tissue donation, according to a news release.

“We are thrilled to welcome Sonja to our team and join us in our mission to provide hope, strength and life to more than 2 million people awaiting their second chance in Nevada,” NDN President and CEO Joe Ferreira said in the release. “As our team continues to grow, our ability to support donor heroes and their families through the organ transplantation process expands so that we are able to coordinate, recover and allocate lifesaving organ and healing tissues.”

The El Cortez promoted Adam Wiesberg to general manager. Wiesberg has been a part of the El Cortez executive team since 2017, most recently as assistant general manager.

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig LLP has expanded its government law and policy practice in Las Vegas with the addition of Alisa Nave-Worth as a shareholder and Matthew J. Walker as a director. Both join the firm from the Las Vegas office of Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck LLP.

Lyft named Louisa Choi general manager to oversee strategy and operations to continue the growth of Lyft’s presence in Nevada. Choi joined the Lyft Nevada team in 2016 as operations manager.

The Ladder appears Sundays. Submit announcements and photos to theladder@reviewjournal.com for consideration.

