Nevada drivers face heftiest speeding penalities, study says

According to a study from FinanceBuzz, Nevada drivers are towards the top of the list when it comes to speeding tickets.

According to a study from FinanceBuzz, Nevada drivers are towards the top of the list when it comes to speeding tickets.

The Silver State has the highest penalty for going 15 miles per hour over the speed limit, setting drivers back $290, ranking the state No. 1 in the country, according to the study. Florida and Arizona follow behind, respectively, at $254 and $251.

Josh Koebert, researcher and study author at FinanceBuzz, said Las Vegas’ recent population growth has contributed to high speeding tickets, saying local jurisdictions have used high speeding tickets are being used to make up funding.

“This means that local governments and court systems in Nevada faced more demanding workloads and strain on its resources without a corresponding increase in funding from taxes,” said Koebert. “Levying high speeding fines appears to be one way that local jurisdictions sought to make up some of the funding they needed.”

Nevada tied for second highest for a 10 mph over ticket with Texas at $223, with Arizona topping the list at $231.

For people with a lead foot, Nevada was No. 3 when it came to going 40 mph over at $620. Although, it trails behind first and second place Illinois and New York, whose penalties are $2,500 and $1,150, respectively.

