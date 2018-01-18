Nevada economic group targets companies for tax abatements

The Governor’s Office of Economic Development board is slated to approve more than $2.8 million in tax abatements Thursday for the company to do just that.

In a 100,000 square-foot-facility 23 miles east of Reno, about 90 employees work to manufacture military grade weapons for all branches of the U.S. Department of Defense, and the equivalent departments in over 30 U.S.-allied countries.

Curtis Debord, chief executive officer and president of Nevada-based U.S. Ordnance says he estimates his team will manufacture about 4,000 military grade weapons this year.

The Department of Defense is keeping him busy. U.S. Ordnance has more than $500 million in contracts to fulfill within the next 2½ years years.

To accommodate demand, Debord said the company wants to make a $2.8 million investment in new equipment, and hire an additional 10 employees over the next two years to expand operations.

The Governor’s Office of Economic Development board is slated to approve more than $2.8 million in tax abatements Thursday for the company to do just that.

That investment will go mainly into robotics, Debord said.

Right now, employees are tasked with lifting a 66-pound steel bar into a lathe machine, which is used to create the barrel on M2 .50 caliber machine guns. If a robot could do that heavy lifting instead, Debord said more barrels can be produced faster.

U.S. Ordnance started in 1997 inside a 1,700-square-foot facility along Greg Street in Reno. The first order it filled for the U.S. military was for 31 guns, the second for 26.

Other actions

In other action Thursday, the board is expected to approve spending nearly $3 million in tax abatements in return for more than $17 million in new tax revenue, including:

— Fortress Innovations Inc. aims to expand its presence in Nevada by building a 315,000-square-foot manufacturing facility as well as building six to 10 demo homes and additional storage space on another location, according to the company’s tax abatement application.

The company distributes a range of insulation paints and coatings for commercial, industrial and residential use. Fortress Innovations would hire 63 new employees over the next two years with an average hourly wage of $22.07, according to its tax abatement application.

The company is slated to receive about $672,108 in tax abatements and is estimated to generate about $9.7 million in new tax revenue over 10 years.

— Sofidel America Corp. is considering expanding its operations in Southern Nevada. It currently produces tissue paper in Henderson and supplies it to hotels, restaurants, the cleaning sector, service stations, office buildings and private customers. The expansion would increase Sofidel’s facility from 313,378 square feet to 546,480 square feet, making a capital investment of more than $23.5 million.

Sofidel would hire 27 new employees over the next two years with an average hourly wage of $19.78, according to its tax abatement application.

The company is slated to receive about $2.3 million in tax abatements and is estimated to generate about $7.6 million in new tax revenue over 10 years.

