Nevada employment agency to give weekly update

A screenshot of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation's website. (DETR)

Nevada’s employment department is expected to provide an update Friday morning on the state’s unemployment crisis.

Leaders with the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation are scheduled to provide the update over Zoom at 10 a.m. The briefing follows a Thursday court hearing where a Nevada judge said he was “pleased” with DETR’s efforts in addressing a backlog of benefits claims from independent contractors and gig workers, yet still unsatisfied with its timeliness.

Employment Security Division Administrator Kimberly Gaa said in Thursday’s hearing that previously frozen benefits for about 3,000 of those workers would begin Monday at the earliest.

Additionally, DETR announced Thursday that a system glitch further delayed the final $600 federal benefits payment that was supposed to come this week. The department expects that the last Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation payment to come sometime next week.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

