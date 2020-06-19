Nevada employment director gives update on jobless benefits

The head of Nevada’s employment bureau provided an update Friday morning on unemployment benefits.

Heather Korbulic, the director of the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The head of Nevada’s employment bureau provided an update Friday morning on unemployment benefits.

Director Heather Korbulic held a news news conference on operations at the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation at 10 a.m. Watch it above.

DETR paid 262,410 worth of traditional unemployment benefits for the week ending June 10, a news release said. An additional 23,777 claims are pending.

There have been 147,460 initial pandemic unemployment assistance applications as of Friday, the release said. DETR has paid nearly 79,000 people who’ve claimed PUA, the benefits typically used for contracted or self-employed workers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.