Nevada employment office cancels Friday briefing

Nevada’s employment office canceled its weekly media briefing an hour before it was scheduled to start Friday morning.

A screenshot of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation's website. (DETR) Continued claims, which represent the current number of insured unemployed workers filing weekly for unemployment insurance benefits, fell to 343,030. This is a decline from the previous week of 26,011 claims, or 7.0 percent.

The Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation holds the press conference every Friday at 10 a.m.

It did not provide a reason for the sudden announcement.

Last week’s briefing ended abruptly with technical difficulties.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

