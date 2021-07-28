Nevada entertainment businesses got $121M from federal grant. Here’s where it went
Nevada’s live entertainment business was one of the hardest-hit industries during the pandemic, but some companies received help, thanks to a first-of-its-kind federal grant for venues and nonprofits.
The Small Business Administration released data Tuesday showing 158 venues in Nevada received a combined $121 million, or 1.6 percent, of the estimated $7.6 billion already awarded to venues in the U.S. through the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant.
The federal program aims to help live venue operators, museums and other entertainment-related companies by awarding money to cover business expenses such as payroll and rent.
Smith Center CEO and President Myron Martin said in a news release the grant was “meant for places like The Smith Center that employ musicians and entertain local people.”
The performing arts center received $10 million in funding as did Brenden Theaters at the Palms hotel-casino and Life is Beautiful. The three operators were received the largest amount out of the state’s applicants and the maximum amount available to recipients.
Eligible venues
The Shuttered Venue program has more than $16.2 billion allocated for grants, and the SBA said eligible businesses can still apply on SBA’s website for financial help.
Eligible applicants may qualify for grants equal to 45 percent of their gross earned revenue up to a maximum amount of $10 million for a single grant.
The program began accepting applications in April but faced delays and slow processing times.
SBA Administrator Isabel Casillas Guzman said in a news release that improvements were made and the program is “delivering money quickly, efficiently and fairly to highly impacted small businesses and venue operators.”
It went from awarding over 100 grants on June 10 to more than 10,000 as of July 26. And more than two-thirds of the awards have gone to venues with fewer than 10 employees, according to the SBA.
List of Nevada grantees
Brenden Theatre Corp., Las Vegas, $10,000,000
Life is Beautiful LLC, Las Vegas, $10,000,000
The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, Las Vegas, $10,000,000
Steve Beyer Productions Inc., Henderson, $7,596,742
Galaxy Sparks LLC, Sparks, $6,878,544
Meleco LLC, Incline Village, $5,011,547
MB BC LLC, Las Vegas, $4,766,523
Buggs & Rudy Discount Corp., Las Vegas, $4,761,218
SPI Entertainment Inc., Henderson, $3,995,823
Galaxy Vegas LLC, North Las Vegas, $3,655,438
PWE Productions LLC, Las Vegas, $3,085,522
Downtown Las Vegas Events Center LLC, Las Vegas, $2,847,629
Resnicow Investments Corp., Las Vegas, $2,072,475
R&R Entertainment Inc., Las Vegas, $1,816,827
Southwest Theaters LLC, Las Vegas, $1,695,413
A J Presents Inc., Las Vegas, $1,422,597
Beatclan Inc., Las Vegas, $1,418,628
Gr33n Group Inc., Las Vegas, $1,324,337
Regency Theaters of Arizona Inc., Las Vegas, $1,299,260
SoundBite Inc., Las Vegas, $1,244,619
On Stage Touring Inc., Las Vegas, $1,190,246
TRP Entertainment LLC, Las Vegas, $1,152,326
Ravealation LLC, Las Vegas, $1,012,432
On Stage Theaters Branson LLC, Las Vegas, $1,000,133
Red Mercury Entertainment LLC, Las Vegas, $997,519
Nevada Ballet Theatre, Las Vegas, $946,448
Laugh Factory LV LLC, Las Vegas, $899,684
Cellar Vegas LLC, Las Vegas, $898,093
On Stage Theaters Myrtle Beach LLC, Las Vegas, $873,530
Caballero Productions Inc., Las Vegas, $749,500
Vegas Productions Inc., Las Vegas, $749,001
Piffilicious Inc, Las Vegas, $720,546
Nevada Brew House Inc., Reno, $717,200
Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival, Incline Village, $716,931
Collectiv PBB LLC, Incline Village, $704,898
Wheelwork Arts LLC, Las Vegas, $677,107
Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts, Reno, $613,630
HKM Productions Inc., Las Vegas, $598,286
Erin Miel Inc., Las Vegas, $504,440
Tropicana Theaters Inc., Las Vegas, $498,676
Moonbeam Realty Holdings LLC, Laughlin, $497,818
3141-7DayzEnterprises LLC, Las Vegas, $466,368
Night Owl Holdings LLC, Incline Village, $465,017
1849 PCH Inc., Las Vegas, $458,430
Nevada Museum of Art, Reno, $457,021
Nevada Northern Railway Foundation Inc., Ely, $448,654
NBP Productions Inc., Las Vegas, $427,851
Marshun Entertainment LLC, Las Vegas, $405,249
Fog City Cinemas LLC, Minden, $402,950
SimonWill Entertainment Inc., Henderson, $398,842
Michael Austin Berton, Las Vegas, $392,780
On Stage Casino Entertainment Las Vegas, Las Vegas, $390,963
Bloomhuff Entertainment Inc., Reno, $380,296
Super Summer Theatre, Las Vegas, $373,659
Vegas JEM Limited, Las Vegas, $370,913
C4 Live LLC, Las Vegas, $370,664
Nevada Test Site Historical Foundation, Las Vegas, $365,401
Barham Productions Inc., Reno, $357,964
Hanstolo Enterprises Inc., Henderson, $356,510
Live Music in Vegas Inc., Las Vegas, $336,466
Alberti Entertainment LLC, Las Vegas, $334,000
Marc Savard International LLC, Las Vegas, $313,014
Rand Enterprises and Productions Inc., Las Vegas, $304,273
Vizzun Entertainment Inc., Las Vegas, $294,304
ClexaCon LLC, Las Vegas, $288,038
Jerry P Shea, Reno, $283,354
Bella Entertainment Group LLC, Las Vegas, $281,983
Pet Travel Show Inc., Las Vegas, $281,175
Blackout Artists LLC, Las Vegas, $264,896
Mike Moloney Entertainment LLC, Las Vegas, $264,054
Friends Musical Parody Las Vegas, Las Vegas , $249,406
Las Vegas Philharmonic, Las Vegas, $238,116
Acrotech Productions LLC, Henderson, $236,792
Zaid LLC, Henderson, $235,289
Western Folklife Center, Elko, $224,915
Music Event Management Inc., Reno, $210,659
Thomas Productions Inc., Las Vegas, $209,438
On Stage Theaters Foley LLC, Las Vegas, $208,922
Cools Entertainment, Las Vegas, $208,639
V&V Publishers & Production Co. Inc., Las Vegas, $204,300
Laughter Unlimited Inc., Henderson, $193,100
Ghost Rocket Music LLC, Las Vegas, $190,812
Bloomhuff Theatres Inc., Reno, $189,593
Disaster Holdings LLC, Las Vegas, $183,831
Charles Bach, Las Vegas, $178,073
iParty Inc., Las Vegas, $174,386
Brett Rubin Presents LLC, Las Vegas, $171,450
Artown, Reno, $171,036
Laugh Factory Reno LLC, Reno, $163,775
Hammerhead Entertainment Inc., Henderson, $163,500
Wonderboogie Ltd, Las Vegas, $161,186
Backstage Sports Bar and Billiards LLC, Las Vegas, $160,059
Baskow Talent LLC, Las Vegas, $158,595
Rojas Talent Group Inc., Henderson, $142,797
New Reno Little Theater, Reno, $140,811
El Rey Promotions, Las Vegas, $139,050
Alegria Brothers Inc., Henderson, $135,884
1up, Reno, $133,927
Brewery Arts Center, Carson City, $132,038
Aumbase Inc., Carson City, $129,336
The Hammer Company of NV LLC, Las Vegas, $124,184
Mojave Ghost LLC, Las Vegas, $123,791
Adamari Corp., Las Vegas, $120,843
Ijen LLC, Henderson, $117,029
Bass Camp Festival Inc., Zephyr Cove, $111,376
Michael Henry Productions LLC, Las Vegas, $108,626
Nevada School for the Arts, Las Vegas, $106,681
Note-Able Music Therapy Services, Reno, $101,850
Big IV Educational Film and Theater Foundation, Las Vegas, $95,043
Signature Productions, Las Vegas, $93,662
Frederic Apcar Productions LLC, Las Vegas, $91,345
In Step LLC, Reno, $88,913
Nancy Allen Productions LLC, Las Vegas, $86,847
Tinane Entertainment, Las Vegas, $85,898
Face Productions Inc., Las Vegas, $85,820
George Pecoraro Productions, Las Vegas, $83,985
Music Artist Connection LLC, Las Vegas, $79,000
Bruka Theatre of the Sierra Inc., Reno, $76,002
Holland Project, Reno, $74,407
Classical Tahoe, Incline Village, $74,186
The Fremont Country Club LLC, Las Vegas, $72,443
LVS Enterprise LLC, Las Vegas, $70,778
Reno Chamber Orchestra, Reno, $70,298
Glist Entertainment Inc., Las Vegas, $69,200
STL Entertainment LLC, Las Vegas, $68,961
The Stage Door Elko LLC, Elko, $67,488
Reno Jazz Orchestra, Reno, $66,500
Cockroach Inc., Las Vegas, $61,606
Sierra Nevada Ballet, Reno, $59,453
Don Barnhart, Las Vegas, $56,627
Good Luck Macbeth, Reno, $55,451
Do Right Industries LLC, Las Vegas, $51,810
Houston Productions LLC, Las Vegas, $47,577
Michael G Carter Productions, Henderson, $46,217
Elation Events, Las Vegas, $45,251
Pure Aloha Community Development Corporation Las Vegas, $44,952
Wild Horse Productions, Carson City, $44,398
Carson Valley Arts Council, Minden, $43,668
Off Beat Arts & Music Festival LLC, Reno, $41,985
Opera Las Vegas, Las Vegas, $35,948
Yanelis Entertainment LLC, Las Vegas, $33,750
Showcity LLC, Las Vegas, $33,657
TheatreWorks of Northern Nevada, Reno, $30,041
Don Barnhart, Las Vegas, $29,548
Daniel Hubbard, Sparks, $29,383
Honoring American Veterans Inc., Las Vegas, $26,450
CFB Productions LLC, Henderson, $26,023
Firelight Barn LLC, Henderson, $25,205
Jarrett & Raja Productions, Las Vegas, $24,451
Carol Lyn Liddle-Puffer, Las Vegas, $20,993
A Touch of Mystery & More Entertainment Group LLC, Las Vegas, $20,529
William John Carmody Jr., Las Vegas, $19,491
Education Renaissance of Nevada Initiative, Sparks, $15,990
A Source of Joy Theatricals/Broadway in the Hood, Las Vegas, $15,197
Tickle Me Comedy Club LLC, Las Vegas, $10,915
PJR Management Inc., Henderson, $8,667
Sin City Salseros Dance Company LLC, Las Vegas, $6,669
Goldwell Open Air Museum, Las Vegas, $4,437