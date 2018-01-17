Nevada gains nearly 44K jobs over 2017, report says

Nevada gained 7,600 jobs in December compared with the previous month and 43,800 jobs compared to a year ago, Nevada’s chief economist said Wednesday in a statement.

In 2017, Nevada saw job gains were recorded in almost all industries, the statement from Bill Anderson noted.

In addition to leisure/hospitality and construction, industries such as professional services, healthcare, trade/transportation, and manufacturing also made notable contributions to the Silver State’s job base, Anderson said.

At the end of the year, Nevada’s unemployment rate was 5 percent compared with 13.7 percent at the height of the recession, Anderson’s statement noted.