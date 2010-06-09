Nevada gaming revenues dip almost 6 percent in April

4547600-1-4

Analysts found a positive spin in April’s gaming revenue figures.

Yes, statewide, casinos saw the amount of money won from gamblers decline by almost 6 percent during the month according to figures released Wednesday by the Gaming Control Board.

And, most areas of Clark County and the state reported revenue declines, some in double digits, despite being compared to April 2009, when gaming revenues crashed by more than 14 percent.

On the Strip, gaming revenues were off slightly less than 1 percent compared to a year ago. And, if casinos had been luckier in baccarat, the results could have taken a positive turn.

"Net-net, overall Strip results were in line with our expectations," JP Morgan gaming analyst Joe Greff told investors. "We think results were stronger than the headline number."

Control Board Tax and License Division Chief Frank Streshley said the statewide and Strip results reflect a theme analysts have been predicting: Strip casinos will stage an economic recovery faster than the rest of the state.

"We’re starting to see a little bit of a rebound on the Strip, but historically, Nevada lags behind the overall national economy," Streshley said. "Also, the locals market seems to lag behind the Strip. So once the Strip recovery is more steady, we may see a pick up in the locals market."

Nevada casinos collected $810.4 million from gamblers in April, a 5.7 percent decline compared to $859.5 million collected in April 2009.

On the Strip, gaming revenues in April were $437.3 million, a decline of just under 1 percent compared with $441.7 million collected in the same month a year ago.

For the first four months of the year, gaming revenues statewide are up 0.9 percent while the Strip’s gaming revenues are up 7.2 percent.

Some analysts remained guarded even with the Strip’s revenue rise through April.

"Despite the Strip’s relatively stable revenue results, we remain cautious, as we believe Las Vegas Strip operators will continue to face a challenging environment," Well Fargo Securities gaming analyst Dennis Farrell Jr. told investors.

Other areas of Clark County had larger declines than the Strip in April.

Countywide, gaming revenues fell 6 percent while downtown casinos were off 9.1 percent. Boulder Strip casinos were down 25.5 percent and North Las Vegas casinos were off almost 12 percent.

Casinos that make up the balance of Clark County saw revenues decline almost 13 percent.

Streshley said there seemed to be a little recovery in slot machine play, which is an indicator of consumer spending.

Statewide, gamblers wagered $9 billion on slot machines, down 6.5 percent from a year ago. On the Strip, slot machine wagering was off just 3.8 percent. The figures differ from the double-digit declines in wagering experienced over much of the last two years.

"If the Strip rebounds, it will filter out to the rest of the market," Streshley said.

In baccarat, gamblers wagered $690.6 million, which was up 30.2 percent from a year ago. Casinos on the Strip won $58.8 million, a 10.7 percent increase compared with April last year. However, the hold percentage was 8.51 percent, which is about 3 percentage points below average.

"That was millions of dollars that could have turned the Strip results positive," Streshley said.

Greff also said the Strip’s baccarat totals have continually helped keep the high-end properties afloat.

"We note that April marked the 12th consecutive month of year-over-year growth in baccarat win, reflective of the strength of the Asian gamer," Greff said.

Jacob Oberman, who analyzes the gaming industry for real estate company CB Richard Ellis, said the Strip’s luxury properties have benefitted from high-end play. But the addition of Aria, the 4,004-room hotel-casino centerpiece of CityCenter, could take baccarat play from other properties.

"In the short-term, we would expect baccarat revenue to continue to grow on the Strip." Oberman told clients. "But as the rate of ascent begins to slow in the third quarter, the year-over-year increases for the same-stores will become more muted."

Statewide, casinos collected $254.3 million from table games, an increase of 1.1 percent from a year ago. Revenues from slot machines were $545.7 million, down 8.5 percent.

Gaming taxes collected based on April’s casino revenues declined 23.4 percent compared to a year ago. The state collected $39.7 million in gaming taxes, down from $51.8 million for the same period in 2009.

Gaming tax collections are down almost 5.3 percent for the first 11 months of the fiscal collection period.

Contact reporter Howard Stutz at hstutz@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3871.