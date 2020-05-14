Nevada gig workers able to file for unemployment starting Saturday

The Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation, which oversees the unemployment office, announced the development Thursday.

The Nevada unemployment website (DETR).

Nevada gig workers and independent contractors are getting a long-awaited lifeline.

The Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation, which oversees the unemployment office, announced Thursday it will have a system ready to file claims Saturday. It has created a link on its website to the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, which currently says “the page is under construction.”

Nevada is one of dozens of states that has yet to process claims from independent contractors, self-employed and gig workers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

