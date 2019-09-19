Nevada group receives $250K grant to help boost export sales

The Governor’s Office of Economic Development received more than $250,000 from the U.S. Small Business Administration on Tuesday to help expand export sales.

The award was made through the administration’s State Trade Expansion Program, whose mission is to offer financial assistance to state’s so they can increase the number of small business exporters.

GOED received a total of $257,915 this year, up 51 percent from last year’s award of $125,000. Since 2011, the economic development office has received about $1.5 million in STEP grant funding.

GOED Interim Executive Director Kristopher Sanchez said the grant will help give small businesses in Nevada resources to be competitive in international markets.

“GOED supports small businesses by providing access to federal funding to open up new markets to Nevada business owners which help supports the growth of our state’s economy,” Sanchez said.

This year’s award will help the state offer financial assistance in export-related activities including foreign trade missions and market sales trips, expert help in designing international marketing campaigns and trade show exhibits as well as training workshops.

