Nevada HAND, NV Energy partner upgrade fridges for some residents

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 15, 2021 - 5:02 pm
 
Lowe's employee Romanldo Lazaro prepares to take away some of the 98 old fridges at Bonanza Pin ...
Lowe's employee Romanldo Lazaro prepares to take away some of the 98 old fridges at Bonanza Pines Senior Living being replaced from Powershift by NV Energy as part of their Qualified Appliance Replacement Program to reduce energy bills on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Las Vegas. Bonanza Pines is one of Nevada HAND's affordable apartment communities. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Some residents at five Nevada HAND communities received upgraded appliances to help them save money on their utility bills as part of a partnership between the nonprofit affordable housing group and NV Energy.

Almost 100 refrigerators were delivered to eligible residents at Bonanza Pines Apartment Community on Tuesday morning, according to a Nevada HAND news release. The 17.5-cubic-foot GE refrigerators were installed and old fridges were taken to a refrigerator recycling center.

It’s part of NV Energy’s PowerShift Qualified Appliance Replacement Program, which replaces inefficient household appliances with newer, energy efficient models. NV Energy customers can qualify if their old fridge or electric dryer is at least 10 years old and they meet income eligibility requirements, according to the utility company.

The program supplied nearly 150 refrigerators to residents at three other Nevada HAND properties: Tropical Pines, Harrison Pines and Buena Vista Springs apartment communities. One more community, Stewart Pines Apartment Community, is scheduled to receive some upgrades in the coming weeks, the nonprofit said.

Nevada HAND runs 29 other properties and is the state’s largest nonprofit focused on the development, construction and property management of affordable housing units. It constructs and runs income-based apartments with onsite services for families and seniors throughout Southern Nevada.

In a statement, Nevada HAND President and CEO Audra Hamernik said the group is grateful for partnerships like the one with NV Energy because they help improve the quality of life of residents.

“We are excited to provide our residents the resources to live well and reduce their energy bills,” Hamernik said in the news release. “Nevada HAND not only strives to reduce the affordable housing shortage in Southern Nevada with our 34 communities, but we also seek to provide resources and opportunities for residents to save their money and maintain financial stability.”

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on Twitter.

