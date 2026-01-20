Nevada is 1 of the worst places in the country to raise a family, study says

Nevada ranked low in the Wallet Hub study because of a number of factors including public school rankings, quality of hospitals, public safety and affordability.

In this March 1, 2021, file photo, physical education teacher Mike Shenkberger, left, and other staff members help to organize students on the playground at Goolsby Elementary School as they return to class in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Nevada is one of the worst places in the country to raise a family, according to a new study.

The Silver State ranked 47th out of all 50 states, ahead of only Mississippi, West Virginia and New Mexico, according to Wallet Hub, which used five key metrics in its rankings: family fun, health and safety, education and child care, affordability and socioeconomics.

The study — which pulled data from a multitude of sources including the U.S. Census Bureau, the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development — has the top states to raise children as of 2025 as Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Dakota, Wisconsin and Nebraska.

Nevada’s lowest score came in the socioeconomics ranking where it was dead last, which looks at a variety of factors including the divorce rate, share of families receiving food stamps and overall unemployment rate. Chip Lupo, a writer and analyst for Wallet Hub, who was involved in creating the study, said there isn’t one single issue that pulled Nevada so far down in the rankings.

“Instead, several weak areas overlap, and the data shows that the biggest problems are education, child care, safety, and affordability,” he said in an email response to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “Nevada ranks 45th in public school quality and last for child day-care services per capita, which makes daily life harder for families with working parents. Children in Nevada are also far less likely to be engaged outside the classroom, with the state ranking 49th in extracurricular participation and 50th in community service involvement.”

Nevada ranked low (48th) regarding health and safety, which looked at such factors as the infant mortality rate, water quality, violent crimes per capita and the quality of public hospitals. Lupo said this pulled down Nevada’s score as well.

“Nevada ranks 50th for the share of children who go to safe schools and 50th for children living in supportive neighborhoods, along with 48th for parental support networks,” he said. “Financial pressures compound these issues, as Nevada ranks 48th in housing affordability, 44th in median family income (about $80,136), and 50th in unemployment, while families also face one of the highest rates of problems paying medical bills for children (48th).”

Nevada did do well regarding the family fun ranking (7th), however Lupo said it was not enough to pull it up out of the bottom five states.

“Even though the state ranks first in number of attractions and fifth in job security growth, those strengths aren’t enough to offset deep weaknesses in the fundamentals families rely on most, which is why the state ends up near the bottom overall.”

