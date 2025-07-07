Nevada is among top states for retirees, study says

A new study shows Nevada as well as four of its cities place high in a ranking of top places for retirees to relocate.

Four Nevada cities rank in the top 10 places retirees are moving to, according to a new study.

Nevada ranked No. 7 in a list of top 10 states retirees are flocking to, with four Nevada cities also in the top 10 for cities, according to a SmartAsset study. North Las Vegas, Paradise, Spring Valley and Henderson, respectively, had net gains of over 1,000 for individuals ages 60 and over in 2023.

Overall, Nevada ranked No. 7 for states retirees are moving to, with a net migration of 5,782. The total population aged 60-and-over is 757,348, according to the study. Florida ranked No. 1, with a net migration of 44,504 retirees, with North Carolina, Arizona, South Carolina and Georgia making up the top five states for retirees.

North Las Vegas was the No. 2 city 60-and-up folks are moving to with a net migration of 1,420. The total population aged 60-and-over is 52,082, according to the study.

Right after, Paradise was the third city, with a net migration of 1,416 and a 60-and-up population of 37,849.

No. 5 was Spring Valley, with a net migration of 1,312 and a 60-and-up population of 47,754.

Finally, Henderson ranked No. 6, with a net migration of 1,194 and a a 60-and-up population of 90,764.

According to the study, Southwestern cities are the most popular destination for retirees, with Mesa, Arizona, topping the list and Scottsdale, Arizona, at No. 10.

The study analyzed data from the Census Bureau’s 2023 1-year American Community Survey in 164 of the largest cities in the U.S. for which data was available and all 50 states. The net migration was calculated by subtracting the number of retirees who moved out of the city or state to the number of people who moved in.

