Nevada jobless claim site to be down Thursday night

A screenshot of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation's website. (DETR)

Nevada’s employment office will be conducting maintenance on its website Thursday night.

Traditional filers will not be able to access the UInv website or any of its functions such as filing a claim starting at 8 p.m. until midnight, according to the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation. Filers are encouraged to visit the website after midnight.

DETR’s call center will be open Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. but will not take initial or additional claim calls. It will only service informational and security calls. Spanish speaking agents will be available. On July 4, the call center will be closed for the Fourth of July holiday.

The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance system, or EmployNV, and PUA call center will not be impacted by the outage. However, the call center’s hours will be adjusted for the holiday weekend.

The Alorica call center will be open Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and close on July 4.

