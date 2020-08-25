Nevada jobless may get Trump’s $300 weekly payment program

Nevada’s state unemployment agency announced Tuesday it will apply for the $300-a-week federal supplemental payment for jobless residents.

The money is made available by President Donald Trump’s Aug. 8 executive action – the Lost Wages Assistance program – that gives state unemployment agencies federal funds to pay jobless workers an extra $300 a week in benefits through a $44 billion grant agreement with the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

“DETR is moving forward with the LWA application process and welcomes any additional federal funding to assist Nevadans facing unemployment as a result of COVID-19,” said DETR Acting Director Elisa Cafferata in a statement.

Cafferata said there are concerns that under current U.S. Department of Labor guidance that not everyone who already filed for unemployment will be eligible for this LWA benefit.

