107°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Business

Nevada labor force growing as unemployment rate holds steady

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 20, 2023 - 1:08 pm
 
Job seekers gather at the MGM Resorts International area during the annual Spring Job Fair in t ...
Job seekers gather at the MGM Resorts International area during the annual Spring Job Fair in the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall on Friday, March 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Nevada’s unemployment rate remained unchanged for the third consecutive month as the state’s labor force saw gains in both jobs and people looking for work.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in Nevada for June was 5.4 percent, according to the monthly labor market report from the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation. The state’s labor force grew by roughly 2,900 people and added 3,400 jobs.

“In June, Nevada continued to see steady employment growth, with job growth likely to remain one of the fastest rates in the country and over 100,000 more jobs filled than before the pandemic,” DETR’s Chief Economist David Schmidt said in a Thursday news release. “The unemployment rate remained steady at 5.4 percent, though the reason for unemployment is shifting away from job loss and toward people who are just beginning to look for work.”

The national unemployment rate in June was 3.6 percent, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The Las Vegas metropolitan area added about 2,400 jobs over the month, or grew by about 0.2 percent, according to the report. That’s an increase of about 45,600 jobs, or 4.2 percent, when compared to June 2022.

In Reno, total nonfarm employment grew by 1,400 jobs or 0.5 percent from a month earlier, the report states. That’s a growth area of 3.7 percent when compared to June of last year. Carson City, meanwhile, saw no increase or decrease from May to June, though total nonfarm employment grew 3.7 percent from a year earlier.

While Nevada’s unemployment rate is among the highest in the nation — June data for all 50 states will be shared Friday — its job growth rate is also among the highest. In May, the state was tied with Florida for the second-faster employment growth year over year at 3.7 percent. Texas led the country at 4 percent.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Home searched in Tupac killing tied to wife of Duane ‘Keefe D’ Davis
Home searched in Tupac killing tied to wife of Duane ‘Keefe D’ Davis
2
California ticket wins $1B Powerball prize, one of largest in history
California ticket wins $1B Powerball prize, one of largest in history
3
Boring’s Vegas Loop expansion includes 81 stations
Boring’s Vegas Loop expansion includes 81 stations
4
Tupac murder investigation leads police to Henderson home
Tupac murder investigation leads police to Henderson home
5
Man charged in Summerlin restaurant killing wasn’t shooter, prosecutor says
Man charged in Summerlin restaurant killing wasn’t shooter, prosecutor says
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
What’s Nevada’s favorite superhero movie? (Spoiler: It isn’t ‘The Flash’)
What’s Nevada’s favorite superhero movie? (Spoiler: It isn’t ‘The Flash’)
While A’s finalize ballpark plan, Trop demolition plan on hold
While A’s finalize ballpark plan, Trop demolition plan on hold
BLM says it erred in approving lithium drilling near Ash Meadows
BLM says it erred in approving lithium drilling near Ash Meadows
‘Raise a little hell!’: Miranda Lambert cuts loose in Strip return
‘Raise a little hell!’: Miranda Lambert cuts loose in Strip return
11 mustangs killed in Nevada roundup, sparking criticism from Titus
11 mustangs killed in Nevada roundup, sparking criticism from Titus
Westgate debuts Christmas-themed suite — PHOTOS
Westgate debuts Christmas-themed suite — PHOTOS