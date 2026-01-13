59°F
Nevada moves up in the rankings for moves into the state, U-Haul says

Nevada jumped 15 spots in 2025 in U-Haul’s annual growth index which looks at where the most ...
Nevada jumped 15 spots in 2025 in U-Haul’s annual growth index which looks at where the most people moved to in the U.S. (U-Haul)
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 13, 2026 - 10:26 am
 

Nevada jumped 15 spots in 2025 in U-Haul’s annual growth index which looks at where the most people moved to in the U.S.

The Silver State ranked 20th for the most moves into the state, according to U-Haul, and the fifth time in seven years Nevada has registered as a net-gain state with the company. U-Haul is one of the largest moving companies in the country, but it doesn’t release the number of moves.

U-Haul customers arriving in Nevada accounted for 50.4 percent of all one-way traffic in and out of the state in 2025, according to the moving company, and 49.3 percent of customers leaving the state. Year over year from 2024, U-Haul arrivals were down 2 percent, and departures were down 3 percent., according to U-Haul.

Chris Piedra, the area district vice president of Southern Nevada and parts of California for U-Haul said Nevada made the list (Texas was first, Florida was second and North Carolina was third) because the state’s migratory trends appear to have stabilized.

“A lot of companies are cutting back on remote work,” he added. “This may be bringing some people back into the state that moved out during the pandemic. There are still a lot of jobs in the hospitality and gaming sectors. Although we are seeing a drop in gaming, there are still a lot of opportunities.”

One city sticks out regarding U-Haul’s data, added Piedra.

“The Henderson area continues to grow. That’s a factor in the state’s overall growth,” he said. “The majority of the people moving to Nevada come from Southern California, and specifically Los Angeles. We also see people arriving from San Francisco, Oregon, Washington, Arizona, Utah and Colorado.”

California ranked last out of all 50 states for the sixth year in a row with the biggest net loss of one-way U-Haul customers. Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey and Illinois round out the bottom five.

Contact Patrick Blennerhassett at pblennerhassett@reviewjournal.com.

