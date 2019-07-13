Nevada one of 3 states linked to meatloaf products recall

The frozen, premixed raw ground beef meatloaf was produced on May 20.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced a recall of nearly 3,500 pounds of raw ground beef meatloaf products that were shipped to hospitals in Nevada, Arizona and California.

Ada Valley Gourmet Foods, Inc., an Ada, Mich. establishment, said the products might be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically broken metal bits, the news release said.

The frozen, premixed raw ground beef meatloaf was produced on May 20. The following products are subject to recall: 5-lb. frozen vacuum packages packed 2 each in cartons containing “Ada Valley MEATLOAF UNCOOKED” with lot code 17034 and a packaging date of 05-20-19 represented on the label.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 10031” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The problem was discovered Thursday when a customer notified the plant of the problem.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a health care provider.

