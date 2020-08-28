Nevada PUA filing site running slowly
Nevada’s state unemployment agency said Friday the PUA website is running slowly.
Nevada’s state unemployment agency said Friday it is “aware” that employnv.gov, the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance site is currently operating at a slower speed, causing users to experience slow response time.
Rosa Mendez, spokeswoman for the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation said it is working to resolve the issue.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
