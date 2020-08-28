91°F
Business

Nevada PUA filing site running slowly

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 28, 2020 - 9:47 am
 

Nevada’s state unemployment agency said Friday it is “aware” that employnv.gov, the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance site is currently operating at a slower speed, causing users to experience slow response time.

Rosa Mendez, spokeswoman for the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation said it is working to resolve the issue.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jonathan Ng at jng@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ByJonathanNg on Twitter.

By / RJ

Washoe and Nye counties reported more detailed information on localized outbreaks on Thursday as the state COVID task force on Thursday voted to keep the Elko County’s bars and other alcohol-serving establishments closed for at least another two weeks.