Nevada ranked in middle for tech job gains in 2017

Tech employment in the United States expanded by nearly 200,000 jobs in 2017 to 11.5 million workers, according to a Tuesday report by technology industry association CompTIA.

Lines of code on a computer display during a JavaScript crash course at PunchCode on Casino Center Boulevard on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018. (Patrick Connolly/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @PConnPie

Thirty-eight states saw positive tech employment growth in 2017, including Nevada. The state added 1,419 net new tech jobs year-over-year, raising the estimated tech industry employment in the state to 31,393.

California led the country with 43,601 net new jobs year-over-year, pushing tech industry employment to 1.2 million in 2017. Nevada ranked 26th for net tech job gains.

At $1.6 trillion, the tech sector is the fourth largest component of the nation’s economy, according to the report.

The average annual wage in the tech industry is $112,890, 107 percent higher than the average annual wage of $54,420 for all jobs.

The number of tech business establishments across the country grew for the sixth consecutive year, and now totals nearly 503,000 businesses.

