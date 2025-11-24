Nevada ranks high for holiday spending growth

Shoppers in the Silver State are spending more during the holidays.

Nevada ranks among the top in the nation for holiday spending growth.

Shoppers in Nevada ranked No. 3 in holiday spending growth between 2023 to 2024, according to a study from SmartAsset. The company measured year-over-year growth in retail spending across November and December of 2024.

Nevada had a 17.8 percent increase in retail spending during the 2024 holiday season, compared with the national average of 7.75 percent, according to the study.

Nebraska and South Carolina had the most holiday spending growth between 2023 and 2024, with a 31.7 percent and 23.4 percent increase, respectively.

Additionally, Nevadans have a preference for in-person shopping, being 17.9 percent less likely to shop online versus in-store, SmartAsset found.

The company relied, in part, on U.S. Census Bureau data for its report.

The bulk of Nevada’s population is in the Las Vegas area, which gets a surge of retail spending from the masses of tourists who visit America’s casino capital every year.

