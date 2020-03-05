Nevada stores plan for coronavirus epidemic, association says

A trade organization did not offer specifics of those plans, saying they will differ by retailer.

The Retail Association of Nevada tried to settle coronavirus-related anxiety in the retail industry Thursday, announcing Nevada retailers have plans in place to deal with the COVID-19 virus.

The association said in a Thursday media call it has yet to hear of any retailers facing significant warehouse shortages.

“There will be products on the shelves,” Bryan Wachter, senior vice president of the association, said. “We’re anticipating that any of these kind of temporary shortages are really the result of a very quick demand increase, but we’re not seeing shortages at say warehouses or in the supply chain. So, it might be a type where your store might be out of it … but we expect all those supplies to be replenished.”

Wachter said 80 percent of retailers polled by the National Retail Federation have plans in place to deal with an epidemic, including COVID-19. But only 77 retailers nationally participated in the survey, he said after being asked to provide the report’s methodology.

