Business

Nevada submits Lost Wages Assistance application

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 2, 2020 - 1:06 pm
 

It’s official: Nevada has submitted its application to provide additional unemployment insurance benefits of at least $300 a week to jobless Nevadans.

The program called Lost Wages Assistance is provided to states through a federal grant agreement with the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

FEMA Region 9 Regional Administrator Robert Fenton confirmed Nevada submitted its application this week though he couldn’t confirm the exact date.

It’s hard to provide a timeline for when the funds will be made available to Nevada’s employment office, he said, but added states have been getting approved “pretty quickly.”

“Most states in the country have already been approved,” he said. “It’s just a matter of time (for Nevada).”

Nevada Division of Emergency Management/Homeland Security did not immediately return a request for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Contact Subrina Hudson at shudson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0340. Follow @SubrinaH on Twitter.

