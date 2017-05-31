Nevada taxable sales rose 15 percent in March

Auto sales contributed to gains in March taxable sales in Nevada. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada’s taxable sales increased 15 percent from March 2016 to March 2017, the Nevada Department of Taxation reported.

Taxable sales in March 2017 totaled $5.39 billion. Some of the largest increases were in merchant wholesalers of durable goods with a 68.2 percent increase from March 2016; professional, scientific and technical services, which increased 133.2 percent; and utilities, which rose 340.7 percent.

Motor vehicle and parts dealers rose 12 percent to $639 million. Food services and drinking places rose to $1.15 billion in March 2017, a 9.3 percent increase from March 2016.

The report, released Tuesday, said only three of Nevada’s 17 counties reported a decrease in taxable sales in March: Humboldt, Lincoln and Mineral. Clark County taxable sales came in at $3.85 billion, up 9.8 percent from $3.5 billion in March 2016.

The state’s gross revenue collections from sales and use taxes totaled $409 million, a 10.52 percent increase from March 2016. This money helps fund schools and prisons.

The general fund portion of sales and use taxes increased by 14.01 percent, amounting to $106 million. That number is $4.1 million above the forecast from the Economic Forum, a nonpartisan group that forecasts state budget revenues.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0256. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.