Business

Nevada trade officials to host small business workshop

By Chris SierotyLAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL
December 7, 2012 - 2:22 am
 

The Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development will host its second workshop Monday for small-business owners interested in exporting their products and learning more about the financing available to assist them.

The seminar will also feature presentations by the Small Business Administration, Department of Commerce and several state agencies. The workshop begins at 9:30 a.m. and is being held at the Desert Research Institute, or DRI, East Building in room 182. DRI is at 755 E. Flamingo Road.

For more information, cal (702) 486-2700 or visit http://nitro.nv.gov.

Contact reporter Chris Sieroty at csieroty@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893.

