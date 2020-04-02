63°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Business

Nevada unemployment benefits delayed, but qualified workers to get back pay

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 2, 2020 - 9:19 am
 
Updated April 2, 2020 - 9:49 am

Vincent Fried has heard the same noise every day for the past four days — a busy signal.

Since the Las Vegas-based nail technician learned he qualified for unemployment insurance benefits under the recently passed Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, he’s been trying to contact the unemployment office to file a claim.

The independent contractor doesn’t know when he’ll get paid. Neither does the state.

“We await details from the Department of Labor regarding funding timelines,” said Rosa Mendez, spokeswoman for the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation, or DETR, which oversees the state’s unemployment insurance program.

A series of federal relief packages passed this month, including the CARES Act, provides states funding toward things like administrative costs to process what’s been an unprecedented number of unemployment claims and fund expanded unemployment insurance benefits.

But the grant toward administrative costs could be dispersed to states like Nevada up to 60 days after the bill was signed into law Friday, according to the Families First Coronavirus Response Act. And when it comes to lending a hand to unemployed gig workers under the $2 trillion stimulus bill, states are in a holding pattern as they wait for guidance and funding from the federal government.

Mendez said this is why the office decided people like Fried, who aren’t able to get through by phone or online, will automatically receive back pay from March 15 and “claims will be paid without waiting seven days for administrative review to ensure the most prompt payment of claims possible.”

‘Running out of money’

But as unpaid bills pile on, many are still feeling frustrated and helpless.

“I’m taking care of my dad and my mom,” Fried said, noting both are 75 with medical conditions. “I’m getting worried because I’m running out of money and we’ve got to eat. I did everything. I even wrote a letter to Congress. I’m being very proactive. I’m not sitting waiting around for things to fall in my lap.”

Independent contractors, self-employed and gig workers are eligible, for the first time, to file for unemployment insurance benefits, but the department is still getting the program off the ground — meaning claimants will need to wait for an unspecified amount of time before they’re able to file.

“This program is separate from (the) traditional unemployment insurance system,” Mendez said in an emailed statement. “We are already working through initial design and implementation plans to be able to provide the people in Nevada this vital support.”

Meanwhile, the office has swelled its ranks by more than doubling staff. Mendez wouldn’t provide an exact employee count, saying that it changes each day as it hires and onboards employees.

“In addition, we are leveraging staff from other areas of the department, adding some retired contractors, as well as bringing in staff from other state agencies with UI experience to provide direct services and support,” she said. “With these moves, we’ve more than tripled the number of people working in our call center to help process claims.”

Mendez said the office is also likely to qualify for a second set of funding through the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, which gives a state about $5 million in additional administrative grant funds if unemployment claims rise above 10 percent for the first quarter year over year.

Adding up

“It is important to note that immediately prior to the pandemic claim surge, we were experiencing historically low unemployment rates and staffing,” Mendez said.

DETR reported earlier this month that Nevada’s unemployment rate was 3.6 percent in January, the lowest since 1976, while matching the U.S. unemployment rate in January for the first time since before the economy crashed.

Things have very quickly changed since then with the global coronavirus pandemic.

Latest unemployment figures hit a record 92,298 initial claims for the week ending March 21, making Nevada No. 3 in the country for highest initial claims. The previous high was 8,945 for the week ending January 10, 2009.

The U.S. Department of Labor reported last week that nearly 3.3 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week.

Matt Weidinger of think tank American Enterprise Institute and former deputy staff director of the House Committee on Ways and Means said states like Nevada already experienced a surge of claims but that there’s added stress as the CARES Act has expanded eligibility requirements.

“Along comes the CARES Act and it says we’re going to increase benefits — we’re going to bring a new group of people into the system — and by the way, states, you have to figure out how to do all that at the same time you’re navigating (this) massive surge in claims for regular benefits,” he said.

The Department of Labor issued flexible guidelines to states around who can qualify for unemployment insurance benefits under the CARES Act. For example, states can pay benefits to a person quarantined if there’s an expectation he or she will return to work after it’s over. Or, if an individual decides to quit his or her job because of a risk of exposure or to care for a family member such as children. The guidelines also say “federal law does not require an employee to quit in order to receive benefits due to the impact of COVID-19,” according to a release by the Department of Labor. But states have the final word on how lenient they want to be when providing benefits in relation to the coronavirus.

Mendez didn’t specifically say whether Nevada would amend its laws to provide UI benefits in every federally suggested scenario but said Nevada “continues to allow for the most flexibility of interpretations allowed by federal law and regulation and state statute whenever possible for filers related to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Bright spot

It’s unclear how much money Nevada will receive from the federal government to help fund claims from gig workers, as the amount of funding “will depend on the number of individuals whose first week of payable benefits falls between March 29 and December 26,” according to Mendez.

There’s also the question of when Nevada will receive those federal funds, which also pay for the additional $600 a week in claimants’ checks and 13 additional weeks of benefits for those who have reached the state’s maximum benefits allowance of 26 weeks.

But these delays should have little impact since Nevada has a healthy unemployment trust fund of about $1.97 billion as of March 21, according to DETR.

Michele Evermore, senior researcher and policy analyst at National Employment Law Project, said Nevada is in “great shape” and is 1.52 percent funded, meaning there’s enough reserves to manage benefits for a year and a half during a normal recession.

It also means the state won’t have to tap into its own trust fund when paying claimants who qualify under the federal government’s more flexible eligibility rules.

That may be great news, but claimants like Las Vegas resident and event operator John D’Amico said it means nothing without a paycheck.

He’s been trying every day for the past three weeks to contact the office to complete a claim, after being prompted to call the help desk during his application process.

“I’m sure even the federal government hasn’t dotted all the i’s yet because there’s such an urgency to get something happening,” he said. “But even if they had their act together and the money was here, it’s not much use if no one can access it.”

Contact Subrina Hudson at shudson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0340. Follow @SubrinaH on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Business Videos
US weekly jobless claims jump to 6.6 million - VIDEO
The U.S. Labor Department reported 6.6 million people filed for unemployment insurance in the past week. A reported 10 million people have filed over the past two weeks. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
When will self-employed get unemployment money in Nevada? - VIDEO
President Donald Trump signed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act into law March 27. It allows states to expand unemployment insurance benefits, including to independent contractors, self-employed and gig workers. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Free Business Updates
For more information head to: https://www.reviewjournal.com/vegas-business-updates/
Walmart’s new safety measures at stores: Checking temperatures - VIDEO
In an effort to intensify safety measures in their stores, Walmart and Sam’s Club will check the temperatures of all employees as they arrive for work. (Kevin Cannon / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Macy’s to furlough majority of 130,000 employees amid coronavirus closures - VIDEO
On March 30, Macy’s Inc. announced their decision to furlough a majority of their employees and instead move to the “absolute minimum workforce needed.” (Las Vegas Review-Journal
An empty Las Vegas Strip from the air - Drone Video
For the first time in forever, the famed Las Vegas Strip is closed for business amid the coronavirus pandemic. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada construction continues as coronavirus spreads
When Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered Nevada businesses closed, he let construction workers stay on the job, deeming homebuilding and other construction “essential” lines of work.
US weekly jobless claims soar to record-breaking 3.28M - VIDEO
The U.S. Department of Labor released the shattering numbers on Thursday. Jobless claims had been as low as 282,000 the previous week. The 3.28 million jobless claims for last week is more than double the 1.5 million new claims that analysts were expecting. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Worker at Allegiant Stadium tests positive for COVID-19
Construction of Allegiant Stadium is unlikely to affected by the coronavirus outbreak that is having an impact on just about every industry across the Las Vegas Valley. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Casino companies burning through millions daily
RJ reporter Bailey Schulz talks about how much Las Vegas Casino companies are losing and how the Emergency bill could help if they run out of money or need help recouping what was lost.
Albertsons, Walmart, Amazon increase pay amid coronavirus impact - VIDEO
Grocery stores and other retailers have raised employee pay as they work to meet customer demand during the coronavirus pandemic. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police tells nonessential businesses to respect the shutdown - VIDEO
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reminds businesses in Clark County that all nonessential businesses are to be shut down as mandated by Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, due to the coronavirus crises. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Amazon Prime delays are now as long as a month - VIDEO
As of Sunday, many nonessential items ordered with Prime delivery are showing an April 21 delivery date. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fed announces unprecedented actions to stabilize markets - VIDEO
The Federal Reserve announced several new measures on Monday. Among the announced programs is a further commitment of $300 billion "supporting the flow of credit" for Main Street businesses. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lee’s Discount Liquor stores close on Sunday - VIDEO
Lee’s Discount Liquor stores across the Las Vegas Valley closed at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 22, the company announced on Twitter. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Local Businesses Message To Customers After Closing - Video
Local movie theaters and stores leave signs on their doors for customers as businesses close after being ordered to shut down.
Valley businesses react to mandatory order to shut down - VIDEO
All non-essential businesses in the Las Vegas Valley have to shut down. We spoke with store owners who would remain open for the benefit of the community and others who were still confused as to why they had to close. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada casino closures impact 206K workers, AGA finds - VIDEO
About 206,000 direct casino employees in Nevada are without work after Gov. Steve Sisolak’s Tuesday mandate, according to the American Gaming Association. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Las Vegas Valley grocery stores offer early hours for seniors - VIDEO
A growing list of Las Vegas Valley retailers are offering special shopping hours for seniors in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada casinos closing for 30 days following state order - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak’s unprecedented order on nonessential Nevada businesses will shut down 440 licensed casinos. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Wynn CEO and Dr. Rebecca Katz go over coronavirus - Video
The Wynn CEO Matt Maddox and Dr. Rebecca Katz give a warning about the coronavirus in Las Vegas and around the world.
The Bellagio casino floor cleared as guests get ready to leave hotel - VIDEO
The Bellagio casino floor cleared as guests get ready to leave hotel (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tourists upset with MGM Resorts' lack of closure notice - VIDEO
Tourists like David and Emma Walker, who are visiting from Scotland, found out about MGM Resorts' property closures through Google, instead of the Luxor where they are currently staying. The Walkers are upset with how MGM has handled the situation by not making their customers aware of the closures first. (Cassie Soto/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
All Las Vegas MGM casinos, hotels to temporarily close - VIDEO
MGM Resorts International announced Sunday it is temporarily suspending operations at all Las Vegas properties “until further notice” effective Tuesday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Caesars begins layoffs during coronavirus crisis - VIDEO
Documentation obtained by the Review-Journal shows Caesars Entertainment Corp. has begun laying off employees amid reduced travel demand from the coronavirus pandemic. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Traveling through Las Vegas airport during coronavirus pandemic - VIDEO
Passengers travel through the McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 12, 2020, amid concerns of the coronavirus pandemic. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM Resorts to temporarily close buffets amid coronavirus fears - VIDEO
MGM Resorts International will temporarily close its Las Vegas buffets, effective Sunday amid growing coronavirus fears. (Al Mancini and James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas home prices break bubble-era record - VIDEO
After more than 13 years, Las Vegas house prices have finally eclipsed their bubble-era peak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tourists in Las Vegas share their concerns over coronavirus - VIDEO
Tourists share their concerns over coronavirus while they are visiting Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Las Vegas casino shares tumbling as coronavirus fears grip markets - VIDEO
Las Vegas-based casino operators’ shares tumbled Thursday morning along with other stocks as financial markets reacted to the rapid spread of the new coronavirus. (James Schaeffer and Bailey Schulz / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Shoppers line up for Target's early hours at the N Stephanie Street location in Henderson on Tu ...
Some retailers announce Easter closings
RJ

If you’re planning an Easter feast, you may want to plan ahead. Several major national chains will be giving employees a chance to get a break on Easter Sunday.

Electricity is installed to a StoryBook home development in Cadence, a master-planned community ...
Nevada construction watchdog group forms as coronavirus spreads
By / RJ

The group will monitor safety protocols at job sites, collect data on workforce and safety personnel, and assemble teams that could be dispersed to build field hospitals and convert hotels or housing into hospital overflow units, according to a news release.

Read More