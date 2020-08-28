Nevada unemployment filing site running slowly

Nevada’s unemployment agency said Friday the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance website is running slowly.

Screen shot of https://detr.nv.gov/ taken Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada’s unemployment agency said Friday it is “aware” that employnv.gov, the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance site, is currently operating at a slower speed, causing users to experience slow response time in filing claims.

Rosa Mendez, spokeswoman for the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation, said “there is no estimate” for when the PUA site will be back up to normal response time.

DETR said it is working with the vendor to resolve the issue.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jonathan Ng at jng@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ByJonathanNg on Twitter.