Nevada unemployment rate dipped slightly last month

The unemployment rate in the Silver State inched downward from August to September, state officials announced Thursday.

The State of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation Center is photographed, on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Nevada’s unemployment rate fell a bit from August to September, state officials announced Thursday.

The unemployment rate dipped to 7.5 percent last month — down from the nation-leading 7.7 percent rate in both August and July, said David Schmidt, chief economist at the state’s employment department. Schmidt said Nevada’s rate will likely remain one of the highest in the country when the U.S. Department of Labor releases unemployment data for all 50 states on Friday.

The month-over-month decrease reflects, in part, the people who’ve left the labor force, Schmidt said. A labor participation rate decrease is typical in a post-recession recovery, he added.

Nevada added 4,400 jobs in the month of September to bring the state’s total employment level to 1,349,300, according to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation. There were 84,100 more people employed last month than there were in September 2020.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.