Nevada unemployment rate dips slightly, remains highest in US

Nevada’s unemployment rate fell to 5.3 percent, but the state had the highest job growth rate in the country.

Job seekers fill out applications at EmployNV Career Hub in Las Vegas on Thursday, July 27, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Nevada’s unemployment rate dipped slightly from June to July, according to a monthly labor market report from the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation released Thursday.

The unemployment rate fell 0.1 percentage points to a seasonally adjusted 5.3 percent, according to DETR. Meanwhile, the labor force in the state grew by 3,400 — marking the eighth consecutive month that Nevada has added jobs, the agency said in a news release.

Nevada had the highest unemployment in the country, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor statistics shared Friday. The U.S. unemployment rate for July was 3.5 percent.

But Nevada’s labor force’s growth also led the nation, BLS data show. The state had the highest job growth rate in the country, at 3.8 percent, followed by Texas (3.3 percent) and Florida (3.2 percent).

“In July, for the first time all major industry sectors in the state have fully recovered from the COVID pandemic, employing more workers than they did before the pandemic,” DETR chief economist David Schmidt said in the release. “The unemployment rate remains somewhat high compared to other states as workers reenter the labor force, and our employment growth remains relatively high.”

The Las Vegas metropolitan area’s labor force grew about 0.2 percent from June, adding about 1,700 jobs over the month, according to the report. That’s an increase of about 41,200 jobs, or 3.8 percent, when compared to July 2022.

On Friday afternoon, Schmidt is scheduled to discuss the department’s most recent research on the Silver State’s economy and labor pool with Nevada employers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.