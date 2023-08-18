96°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Business

Nevada unemployment rate dips slightly, remains highest in US

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 18, 2023 - 11:45 am
 
Job seekers fill out applications at EmployNV Career Hub in Las Vegas on Thursday, July 27, 202 ...
Job seekers fill out applications at EmployNV Career Hub in Las Vegas on Thursday, July 27, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Nevada’s unemployment rate dipped slightly from June to July, according to a monthly labor market report from the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation released Thursday.

The unemployment rate fell 0.1 percentage points to a seasonally adjusted 5.3 percent, according to DETR. Meanwhile, the labor force in the state grew by 3,400 — marking the eighth consecutive month that Nevada has added jobs, the agency said in a news release.

Nevada had the highest unemployment in the country, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor statistics shared Friday. The U.S. unemployment rate for July was 3.5 percent.

But Nevada’s labor force’s growth also led the nation, BLS data show. The state had the highest job growth rate in the country, at 3.8 percent, followed by Texas (3.3 percent) and Florida (3.2 percent).

“In July, for the first time all major industry sectors in the state have fully recovered from the COVID pandemic, employing more workers than they did before the pandemic,” DETR chief economist David Schmidt said in the release. “The unemployment rate remains somewhat high compared to other states as workers reenter the labor force, and our employment growth remains relatively high.”

The Las Vegas metropolitan area’s labor force grew about 0.2 percent from June, adding about 1,700 jobs over the month, according to the report. That’s an increase of about 41,200 jobs, or 3.8 percent, when compared to July 2022.

On Friday afternoon, Schmidt is scheduled to discuss the department’s most recent research on the Silver State’s economy and labor pool with Nevada employers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Biden cuts vacation in Lake Tahoe short to visit Maui
Biden cuts vacation in Lake Tahoe short to visit Maui
2
State unemployment insurance official fired following RJ investigation
State unemployment insurance official fired following RJ investigation
3
Kicking off 2024: Conventions, politics, Super Bowl run into Las Vegas
Kicking off 2024: Conventions, politics, Super Bowl run into Las Vegas
4
LV-LA high-speed rail system gets more support from Rosen
LV-LA high-speed rail system gets more support from Rosen
5
‘David versus Goliath situation’: 26K Nevadans await appeal hearing for unemployment claims
‘David versus Goliath situation’: 26K Nevadans await appeal hearing for unemployment claims
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
New home construction in the Skye Canyon Master Planned Community in Las Vegas is seen on Monda ...
US mortgage rates reach highest level in over two decades
By Alex Veiga and Matt Ott Associated Press

Freddie Mac said the average rate on a 30-year home loan reached its highest level since 2002, which could increase costs for borrowers by hundreds of dollars a month.

More stories
Nevada labor force growing as unemployment rate holds steady
Nevada labor force growing as unemployment rate holds steady
State unemployment insurance official fired following RJ investigation
State unemployment insurance official fired following RJ investigation
Where are the majority of new Nevada residents moving from?
Where are the majority of new Nevada residents moving from?
Federal Reserve raises its key rate for 11th time
Federal Reserve raises its key rate for 11th time
Tight Vegas labor market could lead to job shuffling as casinos gear to open
Tight Vegas labor market could lead to job shuffling as casinos gear to open
Caesars expects high-rollers to return for F1, Super Bowl
Caesars expects high-rollers to return for F1, Super Bowl