Nevada unemployment rate skyrockets in March due to pandemic

Nevada’s unemployment rate shot up to the highest level in years last month amid sweeping business closures sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.

A closed off Fremont Street Experience in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 4, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A man rides a bike down Casino Center Boulevard near Fremont Street as traffic remains light in the wake of the closure of a stay-at-home order from Gov. Sisolak and the closure of nonessential businesses in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 4, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Geneva Marquez paints signage at ReBAR in the Arts District on Saturday, April 4, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

An estimated 6.3 percent of Nevada’s workforce was unemployed in March, up from 3.6 percent in February, the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation reported Wednesday.

The jobless rate reached its highest point since December 2015, the department said.

All told, a record 208,869 initial unemployment insurance claims were filed in Nevada last month — up 2,125 percent from March 2019.

Gov. Steve Sisolak last month ordered casinos and other businesses in Nevada closed to help contain the virus’ spread.

Las Vegas’ main financial engine, tourism, has effectively shut down amid the turmoil.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

