Nevada weekly jobless claims drop compared to week prior

There were 71,419 unemployment insurance claims in Nevada for the week ending March 28, according to Thursday data from the Department of Labor.

People wait in line at One-Stop Career Center on Monday, March 16, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The number of claims dropped about 23 percent compared to the prior week, when more than 92,000 claims were filed in the state.

There were more than 5.8 million total unadjusted initial claims for the week across the U.S., up 99 percent from the week prior. There were 183,775 initial claims in the comparable week in 2019.

