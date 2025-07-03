86°F
Nevada workers got a 5.1% pay increase year-over-year, report says

A construction worker makes adjustments from a lift as seen during a tour of the Las Vegas Conv ...
A construction worker makes adjustments from a lift as seen during a tour of the Las Vegas Convention Center on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 3, 2025 - 10:18 am
 

Nevada workers saw a year-over-year pay increase of 5.1 percent in June, according to a report from ADP, a global payroll provider.

This ranked the state seventh in the nation overall for wage growth, and the median annual salary for workers in Nevada sits at $52,200, which is below the national average of $60,300, according to ADP.

The overall wage growth across the country was 4.4 percent in June compared with the same month last year, according to the ADP report. Those who changed jobs last month saw on average a 6.8 percent wage increase year over year, which is a slight decline from the previous yearly change.

Health care is poised to lead job growth in Clark County, according to the latest annual report from the UNLV’s The Center for Business and Economic Research.

“Within the next two years, health care is expected to surpass retail as Southern Nevada’s second-largest employment sector, driven by increased demand and an aging population,” reads the report.

Clark County’s population is also on the rise as the report estimates that by 2060, nearly one in four residents (24.3 percent) are expected to be 65 years or older, up from one in six (16.5 percent) in 2025.

“This trend presents new challenges and opportunities in areas such as health care delivery, senior housing, workforce, information technology, and transportation accessibility,” reads the report.

For workers evaluating the labor market nationally, the industries with the highest year-over-year growth in June was financial activities with a 5.2 percent bump and leisure and hospitality growing 4.7 percent.

Contact Patrick Blennerhassett at pblennerhassett@reviewjournal.com.

