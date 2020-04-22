Nevadans receiving unemployment before March left with questions

Many facing the final weeks of their pre-COVID-19-era unemployment benefits are unsure whether the unemployment benefit perks of the CARES Act applies to them.

Las Vegan Scott Pastor has fewer than three weeks before he will have claimed Nevada’s maximum unemployment insurance benefits of 26 weeks.

But under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security, or CARES, Act he might be eligible to receive an additional 13 weeks of unemployment benefits.

“I hope to heck that we are (eligible),” Pastor said. “If it isn’t true that’s going to put everything into a different position.”

According to data from the Department of Labor, Pastor was one of 19,585 people in Nevada claiming their weekly unemployment benefits for the week ending February 15—a month before Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered the temporary closure of nonessential businesses.

Last week, he started to receive an extra $600 with his regular unemployment benefits but isn’t sure whether it will be retroactive since he belongs to a group unemployed before the coronavirus pandemic impacted Nevada’s economy.

The Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation, or DETR, did not respond to multiple requests for comment over the past week for this story.

DETR spokeswoman Rosa Mendez previosly told the Review-Journal claimants will be able to receive retroactive payments from as early as March 28. But following a press conference last week, Sisolak said “benefits for all claims will be backdated to March 15.”

Question marks

The CARES Act stipulates claimants who have exhausted their regular benefits after July 1, 2019 are eligible to receive an additional 13 weeks of compensation. But it’s ultimately up to Nevada on how and when it wants to implement the additional 13 weeks of benefits.

Mendez told the Review-Journal two weeks ago that people nearing the end of their 26-week maximum benefits would’ve been on unemployment several months before the coronavirus impacted Nevada and they’d be ineligible for additional funds. She also noted if claimants try to recreate an account DETR’s system would recognize they’ve already maxed out their benefits.

But as of April 16, DETR’s website notes those who have exhausted their unemployment insurance benefits after July 1 are eligible for an additional 13 weeks of benefits. It also states that the provision is “not yet available.”

Krysty Gaytan, who reached the end of her benefits March 9, said she’s hoping to be able to receive the 13 weeks of additional pay, especially since she’s had to tap into her retirement fund to help pay bills.

“When the bill passed, adding more funds for unemployment, and it would include me, who has already exhausted their benefits, I was like awesome this is great,” she said. “But I’m just a sitting duck waiting and hoping I get the money.”

Gaytan worked part-time for an orthodontist in Las Vegas but qualified for unemployment because her pay was below her unemployment insurance benefits. However, the office placed her on temporary furlough mid-March.

Gaytan said her husband was able to file and receive unemployment last month after being laid off.

“Luckily, I’ll at least have my part-time job to go back to, but even if I have my part-time job, without my unemployment and just his unemployment, we’re not going to be OK,” she said. “It’s going to be a struggle even after all this is over.”

