Nevada’s 2 biggest gold producers may merge

Overview of the Barrick Gold Corp. mine complex in Nevada. (Barrick Gold of North America)

Barrick Gold Corp. and Newmont Mining Corp., which are in merger talks, have major operations in Nevada. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada’s two largest gold producers may merge, creating a global mining behemoth.

‘’Barrick Gold Corp. today confirmed that the company has reviewed the opportunity to merge with Newmont Mining Corp. in an all-share nil premium transaction. No decision has been taken at this time,’’ Barrick said in a statement Friday.

Newmont did not immediately return a call for comment.

Barrick and Newmont combined produced more than 10 million ounces of gold in 2017. Though Barrick is headquartered in Canada and Newmont in Colorado, both companies have extensive operations in Northern Nevada.

Barrick develops the Cortez and Goldstrike properties in Nevada, employing a total of 3,000 employees and 800 contractors. Barrick’s Nevada unit produced 2.1 million ounces of gold last year.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

