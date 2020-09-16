Nevada’s August jobless rate falls below Great Recession peak

Nevada’s unemployment rate last month was below its peak during the Great Recession but remains high.

Visitors wander about Treasure Island along the Strip on Friday, August 7, 2020, in Las Vegas. The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority on Friday reported 1.065 million people visited the destination in June, a 70.5 percent decline from June 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Nevada’s unemployment rate last month was below its peak during the Great Recession but remains high, state officials reported Wednesday.

An estimated 13.2 percent of the state’s workforce was unemployed in August, down from 14.2 percent in July, according to seasonally adjusted figures released by the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation, or DETR.

The state gained 6,500 jobs in that time, the department said.

Nevada’s tourism-heavy economy has been devastated by the coronavirus pandemic, which prompted Gov. Steve Sisolak to order sweeping business closures in March to contain the virus’ spread and has kept people home and away from crowds for fear of getting infected.

The state’s jobless rate, just 3.6 percent in February, shot up to 30.1 percent in April after the Strip turned into a ghost town of closed resorts. The rate has tumbled as casinos and other businesses were allowed to reopen.

DETR chief economist David Schmidt noted in a news release that Nevada’s share of unemployed workers is now below its peak of 13.7 percent during the last recession a decade or so ago, after the real estate bubble burst.

“Although the labor market continues to improve, we still have a long road ahead for a full recovery,” Schmidt said.

