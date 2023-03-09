Nevada’s January unemployment rate highest in country

Total employment in Nevada rose to more than 1.5 million jobs in January, while the unemployment rate stayed the same at 5.5 percent.

Jessica Santiago, left, beverage director at Treasure Island, listens to a job seeker during an interview at a hiring fair at Treasure Island, on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Total employment in Nevada rose to more than 1.5 million jobs in January, while the unemployment rate stayed the same at 5.5 percent — figures that suggest a tight labor market, according to Nevada’s employment office.

The Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation said Thursday that the Silver State’s 1.53 million jobs is up 6 percent from January 2022, and the unemployment rate is rose 0.1 percentage points compared to the same period.

Nevada had the highest unemployment rate in the nation for January, 0.7 percentage points higher than Oregon, according to the report. The national unemployment rate is 3.4 percent.

Revised data for 2022 also found December’s unemployment rate was 5.5 percent, adjusted from the previously reported 5.2 percent rate. But the revision also found that the state added 50,000 jobs in 2022.

“This report shows Nevada has recovered from the COVID recession and is continuing to add jobs at a brisk pace,” David Schmidt, chief economist for DETR, said in a news release. “Except for the leisure and hospitality industry, every sector of our economy employs more people than before the pandemic, and every single industry is showing growth over the past year. Our unemployment rate is high as is the total number of job openings in the state, reflecting an ongoing tight labor market.”

The leisure and hospitality sector — the largest industries in the state — is approaching similar employment levels to January 2020. At that time, the seasonally adjusted total employment for the sector was 357,900. In January, it was about 3,000 jobs short, according to DETR.

Las Vegas-area employment increased by 4,000 jobs, or 0.4 percent, from December to January, and a 6 percent year-over-year increase of 62,600 jobs.

Meanwhile, the Reno area added 800 jobs, up 0.3 percent, since December and Carson City added 100, or 0.3 percent.

