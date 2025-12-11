Nevada’s jobless rate one of highest in country

Las Vegas has been grappling this year with a drop in tourism, but there have been some signs that America’s casino capital could be heading in a better direction.

Las Vegas’ jobless rate inched up in September while Nevada’s was among the highest in the nation, new reports show.

The Las Vegas-area’s unemployment rate in September was 5.7 percent, up from 5.6 percent in August, according to figures released Thursday by the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.

Statewide, the jobless rate was 5.3 percent. This was unchanged from August and, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the third highest in the nation among all states and Washington, D.C.

The metro-level jobless rate is not seasonally adjusted, meaning the figures are not stripped of normal seasonal fluctuations in headcount.

The statewide rate is seasonally adjusted.

Las Vegas has been grappling this year with a drop in tourism, the region’s main economic engine. But lately, there have been some signs that America’s casino capital could be heading in a better direction.

The year-over-year declines in Las Vegas’ monthly visitor totals have been narrowing, and consumer spending has increased from year-ago levels at food-and-beverage outlets; clothing, shoe and jewelry stores; and furniture, electronics and appliance retailers.

Also, employment in the Las Vegas area increased by 4,400 jobs, a bump of 0.4 percent, from August to September, according to seasonally adjusted figures from the state.

Still, local executives have by no means been ready to celebrate.

Southern Nevada business leaders’ confidence fell this quarter to the lowest level since the Great Recession, amid weak tourism and economic uncertainty, according to UNLV’s Center for Business and Economic Research.

Overall, the center recently predicted a “slowing path” for Nevada’s economy.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342.