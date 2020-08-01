Nevada’s jobless website temporarily unavailable Saturday night

The Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation said it would be performing system maintenance.

A screenshot of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation's website. (DETR)

Nevada’s unemployment insurance website will be temporarily unavailable Saturday night.

The Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation said it would be performing system maintenance on its UInv website from 8 p.m. to midnight.

Claimants will not be able to access their accounts or resource materials on the website, according to a press release.

The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance website, or EmployNV, will not be impacted.

