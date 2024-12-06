Nevada’s largest paper manufacturer acquired by Italian company

Here’s what NV Energy is proposing to build to keep up with energy demand

An Italian company has acquired Nevada’s largest paper producer, making them the fourth largest tissue paper producer in North America.

Sofidel, an Italian-based company, acquired the tissue division of Clearwater Paper in November for $1.06 billion, effectively closing the tissue division for the Spokane-based company. Now, Sofidel has taken over Clearwater’s operations in four different states — including three of their warehouses and operation facilities in Las Vegas.

The acquisition will integrate 1,700 employees, over 400 of which are in Las Vegas, into Sofidel America, increasing the companies capacity by 25 percent. Now, Sofidel will have five total locations in Las Vegas, with warehouses for tissue production, shipping and operations.

“This transaction makes Sofidel the fourth largest tissue paper manufacturer in North America, and strengthens its leadership in the Private Label sector, a market that is growing further,” said Sofidel CEO Luigi Lazzareschi.

Sofidel does private label manufacturing for tissue products for retail customers such as Great Value, Winco and Publix, among others. The company is the fifth largest manufacturer in the world, fourth in North America and one of the leading manufacturers in Europe.

Founded in 1966, Sofidel is based in Lucca, Italy, however their American operations are currently their largest market, at 44 percent of the companies total revenue. The tissue manufacturer has been in Nevada since 2012, with operations in Anderson, Nevada, however around eight years ago, they moved their warehouse to Las Vegas.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.