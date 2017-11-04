Nevada’s taxable sales up to nearly $4.8 billion in August

Statewide taxable sales for August totaled nearly $4.8 billion — a 3.3 percent increase over August 2016, state officials said this week.

Auto sales contributed to gains in August taxable sales in Nevada. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

For the month, Clark County taxable sales were up 3.7 percent, and Washoe County taxable sales were up 15.2 percent when compared to the same month in the previous year.

The largest increases were realized by professional, scientific, and technical services, up 66.3 percent; food services and drinking places up 3.8 percent; and data processing, hosting, and related services, up 218.5 percent.

Elsewhere, nonstore retailers, were up 29 percent; and building material and garden equipment and supplies, up 12.4 percent.

The other sectors reporting were:

— Construction industry, up 0.8 percent.

— Merchant wholesalers and durable goods, down 18.6 percent.

— Motor vehicle and parts dealers, up 1.9 percent.

— General merchandise stores, up 4.9

— Clothing and accessories stores, down 0.5

— Food and beverage stores, up 9.8 percent.

— Furniture and home furnishings, up 2 percent.

— Accommodations, up 21.8 percent.

— Food services and drinking places, up 3.8 percent.

Eleven of Nevada’s 17 counties recorded an increase. Only Elko, Esmeralda, Lander, Lincoln, Mineral and Storey recorded a drop.

The sales tax collections were also a healthy boost to state tax coffers. Gross revenue collections from sales and use taxes amounted to $384.5 million for August, a 7.73 percent increase compared to August 2016. The general fund portion of sales and use taxes collected amounted to slightly more than $96 million, a 4.53 percent increase compared to last August.

However, compared to the May Economic Forum projections and state officials’ analysis, the General Fund portion of the sales and use taxes is about 2.67 percent, or $5 million, below the Economic Forum May forecast for fiscal year 2018 through August.