Nevada’s unemployment rate dips in December as job numbers rise

Nevada’s unemployment rate fell in December but remained higher than pre-pandemic levels, state employment officials announced Friday.

The rate fell to 6.4 percent in December, a decrease of 0.5 percentage points from November and 1.8 percentage points compared with December 2020, the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation said in a news release.

The Las Vegas metropolitan area added 6,100 jobs from November to December and 78,700 since December 2020, showing signs of a recovering economy, according to DETR’s December labor market report.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak said he was happy with the newest report’s finding.

“The large increase in employment over the year reflects Nevada’s ongoing recovery from the COVID recession and the growth in varied industries throughout the state is encouraging,” Sisolak said in a statement. “With Nevada continuing to add jobs, and unemployment leveling off, we must remain vigilant as the state continues its recovery from the pandemic and the potential impacts to the economy and labor force.”

Leisure and hospitality was the industry with the largest gains in the state, according to the report. The state added 1,000 industry jobs in the Las Vegas area alone.

Still, the largest drop from pre-recession employment is concentrated to accomodations and food service jobs, which has about 257,500 compared with its peak of 322,500 jobs in the industry in February 2019.

Other industries in the Silver State are at or above their pre-recession employment peaks, according to DETR. There were 89,300 jobs in transportation, warehousing and utilities in December, more than 12 percent above its 2019 peak. Professional and business services, retail trade, and finance and insurance are all employing more people than before the pandemic as well.

The Reno metropolitan area added 1,100 jobs in December, the report states. Its employment rate increased by 0.4 percent. The Carson City area added no new jobs during the month.

The state is likely to remain one of the highest unemployment rates in the country, according to DETR. “The state’s labor market is continuing its recovery as we emerge from the COVID recession, particularly in the industries that were hit hardest by the pandemic,” David Schmidt, DETR’s chief economist, said in the release.

