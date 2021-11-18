Nevada’s unemployment rate dips in October, state announces

Nevada added back 11,200 jobs over the month of October, the second-highest monthly job gain in the last year, according to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.

Nevada’s unemployment rate dipped again in October as the state added its second-highest monthly job total this year, the state employment department announced Thursday.

The unemployment rate dipped to 7.3 percent in October, slightly down from the 7.5 percent rate in September and a 4.7 percentage point drop from October 2020, according to the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.

Nevada added 11,200 jobs over the month of October, meaning employment is up 96,700 jobs since October 2020. The state employment level has reached 1,363,900 jobs.

Las Vegas employment levels increased by 8,400 jobs from September to October, the department said. Local employment is up 76,700 jobs or 8.5 percent since last October. Reno added 1,300 jobs since September and Carson City added 200 jobs.

Professional and business services employment grew the most in October, though growth occurred in many different industries, said David Schmidt, chief economist for the department.

“The state’s labor market is continuing a rapid recovery as we emerge from the COVID recession,” he said.

